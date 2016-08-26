Man fined for CS gas canister in car boot

A Haydock man has been fined after police found a canister of American CS gas in the boot of his car.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard Filip Swietek, from Haydock, was spotted by officers driving quickly at around 11am on July 15.

They ordered him to stop, searched the vehicle and found the weapon in the boot.

Polish national Swietek, of Brookside View, said the canister had been there for some time and he had not realised it was illegal to own it in Britain.

The court heard Swietek, 35, had no previous convictions.

Carl Gaffney, prosecuting, said: “It is a weapon and the police regard it as such. It’s really a firearm as it can cause damage or injurty to someone.”

The magistrates fined Swietek £270 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim’s surcharge and £85 in costs.

The bench also ordered the gas canister to be destroyed.