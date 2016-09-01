Man, 88, rushed to hospital after Rainford bypass crash

A 88-year-old man was given oxygen at the scene of a crash at the Rainford bypass.

Firefighters were called after a three-vehicle collision at around 3.50pm on Monday, August 29.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “Two fire engines attended the scene, together with the Search and Rescue Team.

“All three cars were on all four wheels when fire crews arrived.

“Crews gave oxygen to an 88-year-old man, who was assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to Whiston Hospital for further checks.

“A 54-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from one of the other vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

“A 63-year-old man was assessed by paramedics but did not require treatment at the scene.

“Crews made the scene and vehicles safe and remained at the scene for around one hour.”