Man, 36, dies after overdosing on painkillers for his bad back

A man died after taking an accidental overdose of painkillers prescribed for his bad back.
Thomas Hughes was found dead at his home address.
The 36-year-old was single and lived alone.
An inquest into the tragedy was held at St Helens Coroners Court on Tuesday.
Coroner Christopher Summer ruled Mr Hughes, of Longview Drive, Huyton, died from misadventure.
A diabetic, Mr Hughes also suffered from back ache and was given pills to combat the condition, the inquest heard.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.