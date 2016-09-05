Man, 19, fighting for his life after suffering air gun injury

A Billinge teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering an air rifle injury to his head.

The 19-year-old was rushed to Whiston Hospital after the incident an at address in London Fields, Billinge, on Sunday (September 4).

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

His condition is today (Monday) described as critical.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 5.10pm to London Fields, to reports a 19-year-old man had suffered a head injury.

“The man was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

“Officers attended and it is thought the man’s injury was caused by an air weapon.

“At this stage of the investigation, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“The scene has been cordoned off for forensic examination and the air weapon will be recovered and will also be forensically examined.”

