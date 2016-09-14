Junior football outfit thanks new sponsors

A St Helens junior football team has thanked its new sponsors for the support and help they have given to the club.

They new sponsors are: St Helens Waste And Recycling, Bold Veterinary Practice, Rutland Veterinary Hospital, Billington UPVC, Brown’s Respite Care, Your Housing, Helena Homes, UPS Builders, Brittania Taxis, Bold Skips, Care Concepts, St Helens Plant and Vauxhall Lookers, St Helens

Bold Rangers JFC club chairman Mark Fairbrother said: “It’s fantastic to see so many local companies out there wanting to support Grassroots Junior Football. Without there support, we would not be able to bring new teams in.

“Bold Rangers JFC is going from strength to strength and this is all thanks to the local community and the hard work everyone at Bold puts in. Bold is not just a football club, we are an ever growing family.”

Lookers General Sales Manager Phil Mccooey added: “Lookers Vauxhall Sthelens are proud to sponsor bold rangers junior football club.

“As an ever increasing business nationally we are delighted to support our local football team at this level and within our community, Vauxhall have been main sponsors for our home nations for three years now and we firmly believe showing our support at the grass roots level can only encourage our local youngsters to be part of a winning team .

“All the staff here at Lookers St Helens wish Bold Rangers JFC a very successful forthcoming season.”