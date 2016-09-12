Johnny Vegas sparked security scare at Paralympics

Johnny Vegas sparked a security scare at the Paralympic by leaving a bag unattended in the athletics stadium.

The St Helens funnyman says he returned after realising his error and found it surrounded by bomb disposal experts.

Vegas, 46, who is guest-hosting Channel 4’s The Last Leg, said: “It was nearly a major international incident.

“They were going to shut down a section of the stadium and evacuate it. I came back just in time.”