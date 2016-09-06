Golf day in memory of tragic Lucy

Golfers will tee off at a St Helens club in memory of a tragic young girl who died after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

The annual tournament in memory of Lucy Davies, who died from sepsis in July 2014 aged just 12, will be held at the North West National Golf Club in Rainford on Wednesday, September 14.

Lucy’s dad Chris is organising the event to raise money for ward 84 at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Lucy was cared for.

Golfers will compete for the lowest round of 18 holes in individual and team competitions but will also battle it out to win prizes for the longest drive and the tee shot nearest the pin.

Chris said: “Since Lucy died I have held the event in her memory. The money raised on the day will help ward 84 to continue its excellent work with seriously-ill children.

“Perhaps more of them will be cured and fewer parents will have to endure the terrible experience we had. We still struggle to believe what has happened to our beautiful daughter.”

Lucy became ill suddenly in 2012 and was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation on her brain. She received chemotherapy and other treatments to battle the disease for two years and made good progress before contracting sepsis due to her immune system being weakened.

The golf day is at Berrington Hall Golf and Country Club on Mill Lane in Rainford on Wednesday, September 14. The first golfer will tee off at 9.50am.

Entry is £25 per player and the golf will be followed by a hot buffet. To find out more, email chrisdavies2519@gmail.com

To donate, text ASLD84 followed by the amount to 70070.