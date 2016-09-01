Going batty on a guided walk

Almost 60 people attended a walk with a difference ... taking a guided tour around St Helens Cemetery at dusk on the hunt for bats!

Led by St Helens Council’s Ranger Service in partnership with the Friends of St Helens Cemetery, the twilight walk proved highly enjoyable for all who attended.

Good numbers of Pipistrelle bats were seen – and heard using bat detectors – and residents were given lots of interesting and useful information about the nocturnal winged mammals.

