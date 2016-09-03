Glassblowers colourful challenge

The World of Glass’s team of expert glassblowers are used to taking on all kinds of commissions.

But their latest project turned out to be unusually colourful and challenging.

“We were asked to create a large glass rainbow for a local school,” said glassblower Charlie Burke.

“Laura Rynn, the deputy head teacher of St Ann's Church of England Primary School Three Saints Academy Trust asked us if the project was possible and if we could involve some of the children in making it.

“It ended up with us holding a full-day workshop session working with 16 youngsters.

“We got them involved in helping us to create the glass, cut it into 96 small tiles and shape all the coloured pieces to form the arc of the rainbow.

“We’ve had a few challenging projects before in our Hot Glass studio but nothing on this scale.

“We love pushing ourselves though and it all proved to be a lot of fun for us and for the children.”