Girlguide group’s European adventure

A group of six Girlguiding members from St Helens, have just returned from an unforgettable trip across Europe, as part of Girlguiding North West England’s Senior Section Centenary celebrations.

Girlguiding’s Senior Section is open to all girls aged 14 to 25, offering a host of amazing opportunities to older girls in guiding – from international travel and outdoor adventure sports to peer mentoring, advocacy and leadership skills.

Together with their Leaders, the young women flew to Copenhagen, joining another 400 Girlguiding members from across the North West of England for an event called ‘Adventures in Copenhagen.’

Once there, the girls and young women were told to meet in the centre of the city, to take part in a large scale game which involved challenging tasks and activities situated at the city’s most famous landmarks. From tug-of-wars to creative design tasks, these challenges put the girls to the test.

Julie Bell, the Region Chief Commissioner, said: “The event in Copenhagen was fantastic. It was great to see so many of our members travelling independently through Europe; having their own international adventures. Being part of Girlguiding provides so many unique opportunities for girls and young women.”

Prior to their adventure, the group worked extremely hard to generate funds towards the cost of the trip by holding bag packs, race nights and many more.

Every two years, Girlguiding North West England organises an international event known as ‘Adventures in…’with the help of a team of volunteers. Led by two experienced Advisers, the team aims to encourage and support Leaders to give girls the chance to travel abroad as a group.

Laura Kimberley, the group’s Leader, said: “The trip was a great experience. I was so excited to lead our first international trip, and I’m really pleased that the girls all had a fantastic time.”

Girlguiding gives girls and young women the chance to have fun, build friendships and make a positive difference in their community. For further information visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus