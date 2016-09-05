Girl, 15, rescued after getting stuck in baby swing

A teenage girl had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a baby swing at a park in St Helens.

The 15-year-old squeezed herself into the infant swing at Sherdley Park just after 7.15pm on Thursday (September 1).

Crews were despatched to the Elton Head Road park and used socket sets and allen keys to released the girl, who was unharmed.

There was no damage to the swing.

Firefighters were at the scene for around 30 minutes.