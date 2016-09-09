Children with designs on getting back to school in style decorated pencil cases and drawstring bags during a special event at a St Helens shopping centre.

Dozens of youngsters got involved in the family arts workshops at Church Square Shopping Centre.

. Jessica Davies-Miller, aged 11, from St Helens

The craft session was the last one in a six-week series of fun events aimed at keeping kids occupied during the long summer holidays.

Run as part of the centre’s popular Shopper Whopper Kids Club in St Mary’s Arcade, the first arts and crafts session was set around a fairytale theme, with the final one themed around ‘back to school.’

Among the youngsters joining in the fun was Jessica Davies-Millar from St Helens.

The 11-year-old, a pupil at Cowley High School who was shopping with her mum Amanda Millar, said: “I was given a bag and I decorated it with horses and cupcakes and coloured it in.

Nine-year-old Mia Riley

“I used every colour there was and enjoyed it, it looks lovely. I’m going to use the bag to put all my colouring pens and pencils in.”

Mum Amanda said: “It’s a really good event and Jess has enjoyed it.”

Church Square Shopping Centre manager Steven Brogan said: “Our final craft session proved very popular with lots of families shopping at the centre.

“We organised the sessions to keep the younger family members entertained during the summer holidays as we believe that’s an important part of our role in the community.”

Church Square Shopping Centre is home big name stores such as H&M, River Island, Pandora and Superdrug, along with independent retailers plus the busy St Mary’s market.