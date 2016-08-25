GCSEs: Cowley top performers score 142 A* and A grades

Students at Cowley International College are celebrating GCSE results day with an impressive 142 A* to A grades awards to the school’s pupils.

And an impressive 69 per cent of the year group achieved five or more A* to C grades.

The top ten performers shared more than 81 A* and A grades between them.

Outstanding performers included two students who achieved a phenomenal nine A* - A grades between them - Ella Hesketh achieved six A*, three A grades and one B, while Sarah Jones achieved two A*s and seven A grades, and Scott Doyle achieved eight As and two grade Bs and Charlotte Barton achieved one A*, seven As and one B.

Another top performer was Brad Lloyd, who celebrated one A*, three As, two Bs and two Cs.

Principal Cameron Sheeran, said: “I am proud of all our students and it is a pleasure to see so many superb individual performances.

“Students and staff have worked incredibly hard; the unwavering determination of everyone involved to achieve these top grades is truly inspiring. Revision classes, exam support and the production of quality revision materials are all contributing factors to this outstanding day for Cowley.”