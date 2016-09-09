Free two-wheel training on offer

Ever fancied taking to two wheels – but worried about how and where to start? If so, a new FREE motorcycle training course could be just what you’re looking for.

Get On is the motorcycle industry’s free ‘try out’ programme – and a St Helens session is planned for 10 and 11 September at the St Helens Test Centre in Navigation Road, off Pocket Nook Street.

Professional instructors will deliver a free hour-long lesson during which the rider is introduced to the gears, brakes and slow speed handling with all protective clothing provided.

Instructors will also explain the next steps in training and how to find high quality training providers.

The training days are a great opportunity for local people - whether they’re beginners or returners - to be introduced to motorcycling in a safe and structured environment.

The importance of protective clothing is also emphasised.

Bookings can be made by phone, by calling Andy Coutts on 02476 408040 or by turning up on the day - subject to availability of places.

It’s open to anyone aged 15 or over, but riders need to wear full length trousers and sturdy shoes.

For more information go to http://www.geton.co.uk/try-a-motorcycle-for-free-2/