‘Foxy was like a brother’: dad of murdered teen Jordan Campbell

The father of a teenager killed in St Helens has paid tribute to murder victim Danny Fox, revealing that they had previously worked together as bouncers.

Glenn Campbell, whose son Jordan was stabbed to death by three men during a New Year’s Eve party, described Mr Fox as “like a brother”.

Haydock murder victim Jordan Campbell with his grandma Angela Birch

Mr Fox, 29, who was a popular figure on town centre doors before changing career direction to work with autistic children, was stabbed to death while on a night out with friends last Friday (September 2).

Mr Campbell, from Haydock, took to social media to pay tribute to his former colleague, saying the senseless killing had broken his heart once again.

Writing on the St Helens Reporter’s Facebook page, he posted: “It’s not even two years since my 17-year-old son was murdered in St Helens.

“My mate Foxy was more than a mate and so are the rest of my security brothers. My heart is broken and the pain is so unreal. RIP Danny. Until we meet again brother shine so bright over us all.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of the murder of Danny Fox

“Let’s hope you and my son Jordan Campbell’s murder gets people to drop the knife.”

Jordan was killed by three men, Daniel Joseph Wiltshire, 25, Ruben Thomas Hoather, 22, and Anthony Mark Wood, 32, at a flat in Tickle Avenue, Parr, on New Year’s Day. All three were jailed for a total of 61 years last year.

Mr Campbell added that his friend’s death had forced him to relive the horror of his son’s savage murder.

“The three who killed my beautiful boy got 21 years but are now trying to appeal it,” he said.

Murdered Danny Fox worked with Glenn Campbell, the father of Jordan Campbell

“My boy begged for his life before they left him to take his last breath scared and all alone.

“Then after going, enjoying a party, they came back and set my boy on fire. I really hope the judge makes a true example of the rat who has taken our Danny away from us.”

A 20-year-old man from Stockbridge Village was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of Mr Fox’s murder.

