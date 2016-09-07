Firefighters rescue cat stuck up tree

Fire crews were despatched to a house in Rainhill to rescue a cat stuck up a tree.

Firefighters assisted inspectors from the RSPCA in helping the forlorn moggy.

The creature was stuck around nine metres up the tree.

A brigade spokesman said: “Crews used a 10.5-metre ladder and specialist RSPCA equipment to reach the cat and bring it to safety.

“The cat was unharmed and safely returned to its owners. Firefighters remained at the scene for around 30 minutes.”

Saturday’s call-up is one of a series of unusual incidents firefighters in St Helens have attended in recent weeks.

They include:

A girl aged 15 stuck in a baby swing

Firefighters rescue a bird stuck in guttering

Crews saved stricken swan in Taylor Park