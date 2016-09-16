Ena Shaw scoops industry award

A family firm from St Helens has won a prestigious industry prize.

Ena Shaw Home has been named as Member of the Year by the retail trade body Associated Independent Stores group (AIS).

The family-run company picked up the accolade for the first time at this month’s Furniture and Furnishings Show, marking a successful 2016 so far for the store, with year-on-year sales on furniture and beds increasing by 14 per cent, growing to over £1.5 million.

Voted for by more than 85 suppliers, including Himolla, Parker Knoll and G Plan Upholstery, the AIS is the largest non-food buying group of its kind in the UK and Ireland.

It supports independent retailers, from single high street shops to flagship department stores.

Now, Duke Street-based Ena Shaw Home is hoping this recognition will pave the way for additional suppliers to come on board to offer local shoppers extra choice.

Keith Barlow, retail director at Ena Shaw Home, said: “As a local family-run business, we’re extremely proud to be recognised in such a way by the AIS.

“We strive to offer both customers and suppliers the best possible service, so it’s reassuring to know that we’re hitting the mark with the right people.

“Our primary goal is to give St Helens shoppers, and those from the surrounding areas, a wide range of quality products alongside a personalised, local service, so the award will help us attract more suppliers and continue to meet the needs of customers.”

Established in 1929, Ena Shaw Home has become an integral part of St Helens town centre and offers a range of home furnishings, including furniture, beds, carpets and curtains.

The company was judged on its business ethics, merchandising and performance as part of the award and is now looking forward further growth next year.

Keith added: “Despite growing significantly since our launch, we’ve retained our heritage and worked hard to champion St Helens as a thriving town centre.

“While the larger multiples certainly have their place on the high street, independent stores are the backbone of any town and we have plans in place to continue business growth over the coming year.”

For more information about Ena Shaw Home, visit www.enashawhome.co.uk