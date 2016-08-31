Drivers warned to expect delays

Motorists are being warned to expect delays at the junction of Rainford Road and Dentons Green Lane– and Kiln Lane and Greenfield Road from Friday, September 2.

Essential carriageway resurfacing will be taking place for three consecutive weekends.

The junctions will be affected by road and lane closures, with temporary traffic lights in operation.

