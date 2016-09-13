Dog owner fined under new anti-social behaviour law

A dog owner has been fined under new anti-social behaviour laws.

Daniel Grounds, 25, of Howard Street, Thatto Heath, was fined £320 after being found guilty for non-payment of a fixed penalty notice after breaching a community protection notice.

The court heard evidence from St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service of how Grounds’ conduct had been deemed to be persistent, of a continuing nature and having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality.

Over a four month period between February and May 2015, he had allowed two Lurcher type dogs to stray in a public place and enter private properties where they were not permitted.

The Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, at the time, resorted to the newly created Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 as a way of resolving the matter.

Grounds was issued with a community protection notice in March 2015 after failing to act on warnings issued by the service. When the dogs again caused a nuisance in May of the same year, he was issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice - which was not paid within the prescribed time limit.

He was fined £200, with costs of £100 and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron said: “Our Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service promotes responsible dog ownership - and this owner had been given ample opportunity to respond to the advice and warnings he was given.

“However, he chose not to do so and the service had no option but to use the anti-social behaviour legislative powers to resolve the matter for the benefit of the community.”

