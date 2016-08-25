Dentist’s fluiride risk warning

A dentist in St Helens has warned parents they could be putting their child at risk of tooth decay by not taking advantage of free NHS fluoride varnish treatment.

Around a quarter of UK children have tooth decay by the time they start school, with on average three teeth being affected, missing or filled.

In fact, the British Dental Association states that last year (2014 / 2015) 179,218 teeth were removed in children aged nine and under, making dental decay one of the nation’s most common childhood diseases and the main reason for hospital admissions.

Fluoride varnish is a free NHS preventative treatment available to all children aged three and above providing they are clinically suitable.

It offers protections against decay and strengthens teeth. mydentist practice manager Bev Sephton said: “Statistics show 30 per cent of children didn’t see an NHS dentist between 2012 and 2014.

Indeed £30m was spent on tooth extractions for under 18’s in 2012/2013.

“We’re committed to changing this trend and we are particularly keen for families with young children to register with us so they can benefit from free NHS fluoride varnish which is normally applied to children’s teeth twice a year from the age of three.”

