Deafness Resource team’s Snowdon challenge

Staff from the Deafness Resource Centre and local supporters took on the highest mountain in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon.

As well as providing a unique and adventurous opportunity for all participants, the Snowdon Challenge also raised current awareness and funds for the provision of specialist services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing people in St Helens and beyond.

Deafness is a hidden disability that brings with it barriers to everyday life – the DRC aims to break down these barriers. Due to the current climate, fundraising is essential in order to continue supporting deaf people and improving access.