Danny Fox’s funeral date set

The family of Danny Fox have announced the date of his funeral.

Mr Fox, 29, died from a single stab wound to his upper body after an altercation in St Helens town centre on Friday, September 2.

Danny Fox died after an altercation in St Helens town centre

A man has been charged with his murder.

Mr Fox’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, September 28 at St John’s CoE Church Ravenhead at noon, followed by a committal at St Helens Crematorium Chapel.

In a statement, his family said: “Sadly on 2 September 2016 in Whiston Hospital our beautiful son lost his fight for life.

“Daniel our beloved son, aged 29 years, was taken from us in heartbreaking circumstances.

“The loving son of Lynda and Karl Ashton, dearly loved nephew of Dawn Jones and Ian Fox. Cherished cousin to Christopher Jones, Adam, John and Lewis Fox and his devoted girlfriend Lydia Ellison.

“Daniel will be missed by so many people, he had many friends, too numerous to mention individually.

“The people of St Helens and beyond have truly done our son proud and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your wonderful comments and everything you have done to help us and ease our pain.

“Love you always Angel, sleep tight x

“All enquiries please to Neil or Lorraine Middlehurst at Neil Middlehurst DIP, FC, M.B.I.E Independent family funeral director 87-89 Shaw Street, St Helens, WA10 1EN.

“Tel: 01744 20055.”