Dad hits out at traffic wardens ‘school run tactic’

An angry dad has told how council traffic warden are “deliberately targeting” parents as they drop their children off at school.

Andrew Buxton says he has spotted a number of officials waiting near the gates of Prescot Primary School during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times.

The 32-year-old account manager’s wife was hit with a £70 ticket on Monday dropping off their four-year-old son James at the Maryville Road school.

The couple are appealing the fine.

Council chiefs insist their wardens are simply “monitoring” new enforcement rules.

However, Mr Buxton, of Delay Way, Prescot, says he believes they are deliberately targeting parents.

“Every morning we drop our son off and there are wardens waiting to ticket as many parents as they can, it’s totally outrageous” he said.

“They have been targeting parents, that’s quite clear. They only turn up at the start and end of the school day.

“There are single yellow lines, but there is nowhere else to park. Like most other parents, we have to get off to work after dropping our son off. It’s not like we have the luxury of walking to school.

“Parents, from what I can see, aren’t parking inconsiderately. The bottom line is there needs to be more parking around the school for parents.”

However, a spokesman for Knowsley Council said stricter parking restrictions had been put in place following complaints about access for residents neighbouring the school.

He added: “We introduced parking restrictions in two roads close to Prescot Primary School in direct response to requests from local residents.

“Before the scheme was introduced, residents in Maryville Road and Cliftonville Road faced serious issues with access problems, road safety dangers and their driveways being blocked at the beginning and end of the school day.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in this area and we are in regular contact with local residents, the school and Merseyside Police.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all road users and pedestrians, particularly given the number of young children crossing roads in this area.

“We would encourage anyone dropping children off at the school to either park in the nearest, safest unrestricted area or use alternative travel methods in order to avoid parking illegally and picking up a fine.”