Cycling team’s safari park pedal power

A 15-strong team swapped the safari for the saddle, completing a 56.5 mile journey to raise money for the Wild Camel Protection Foundation and Parkinson's UK.

Demonstrating the ultimate in peddle power, the team of energetic staff, and friends of the Safari, cycled from Knowsley through to Wildboarclough in the Peak District, burning a combined 45,585 calories, and climbing 2,480ft to reach their destination.

Paul Green, who planned the event comments: "The event was a brilliant success. The whole team pulled together to get through the tougher parts of the ride and knowing that we raised a massive £10,700 for Parkinson's UK and more than £700 for the Wild Camel Protection Trust really helped to spur us on towards the finish line and a well deserved beer."

Bridget Murray, Research Officer at Knowsley Safari comments: “This ride marked the start of a five year relationship supporting the Wild Camel Protection Trust.

“The funds raised will provide vital support in the ongoing fight to protect the Wild Bactrian Camel.

“The threat of extinction is real for these animals.

“Our Park to Peak bike ride was a huge success, and we are looking forward to raising as much awareness and funds as possible.”