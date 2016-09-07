Crews tackle industrial waste fire in St Helens

Firefighters were called to a blaze at an industrial unit in St Helens.

Crews were dispatched to the premises on Chester Lane in St Helens just before midnight on Tuesday (September 6).

A pile of waste materials had been set on fire.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue said: “Crews used a two high-powered hose reel jets and a main branch to extinguish the fire.

“No-one was injured.

“Firefighters remained at the scene for around one hour and 40 minutes.”