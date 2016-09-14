Couple’s double job success

A couple from St Helens have kick-started their careers with support from St Helens Chamber’s Starting Point employment service.

Paige is carving out a successful career in the field of Health and Social Care after securing an Apprenticeship with Rosevilla Care Home while her partner Danny has just embarked on a Warehousing Apprenticeship with Brendon International. Both roles come after the couple completed Traineeship programmes at Starting Point.

Having been unemployed for some time following the birth of her baby, Paige knew she wanted to get into the Health and Social Care sector.

She attended a Chamber event to find out more about the Traineeships on offer through Starting Point and has never looked back.

Paige said: “On my first visit to Starting Point I was given an action plan and opened a Lifelong Learning account which I used to start building my CV.”

Kieron Hersnip, Starting Point’s career coach, said: “Working with Paige the main focus was to build her confidence.

“As we progressed through the Traineeship programme her confidence began to build and she soon developed a growing awareness of her own skills.”

Paige successfully completed her traineeship and was offered a five-week work trial at Rosevilla Care Home. Her hard work and dedication paid off and she was rewarded with an Apprenticeship at the company.

Paige hopes to continue her career development and one day would like to manage or run her own care home.

She said: “Taking part in the traineeship programme improved my confidence and motivated me to get out of the house and build a career. If I hadn’t have done the course I’d still be looking for work. I’m now doing my NVQ and I hope to keep building from there.

“I was so impressed with the Starting Point service that I encouraged my boyfriend Danny to visit.”

As a result, Danny came along to a Jobs Fair at Langtree Park and signed up for the Traineeship programme. In the past his learning difficulties have proven a barrier to employment but after attending the courses Starting Point Danny improved his maths and English considerably.

He said: “During the programme Kieron supported me with my reading and writing. I was able to create my own CV which helped boost my confidence.”

Kieron added: “Danny was full of optimism and gave 100% in his workshops. He made huge improvements and was placed onto a five week work experience placement with UK Gas Cylinders in Haydock where he received fantastic reports and glowing references.”

After completing his Traineeship Danny attended a ‘Meet the Apprentice’ event and as a result was recruited as a Warehousing Operative by Brendon International where he’ll work towards gaining a full Apprenticeship.

Visiting Starting Point has really made a difference to Danny’s life.

He said: “The Traineeship really helped me with my confidence, especially in light of my learning difficulty. After support from Starting Point I now understand that it doesn’t have to get in the way of getting a job.

“I think the Traineeship is the main reason for me getting this job. Now I want to get my qualification completed and I hope to continue my career with the company. I’ve been telling my friends to contact Starting Point because it’s so helpful and the advisers support you while you’re there.”

Kieron added: “Paige and Danny have been a pleasure to work with. They’ve come a long way and have approached every new challenge with a positive attitude. I’ve seen their confidence grow massively and as a result they have grasped every opportunity to learn and develop their skills.”

To find out more about traineeship or employment services available at Starting Point call 01744 698800, email info@thestartingpoint.org or call in to see us at 4-6 Hardshaw Street in the town centre.