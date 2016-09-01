Council officers search for family and friends of 79-year-old man

Council officers are appealing to family and friends of a 79-year man who died recently.
Edward William Pilkington passed away without known relatives.
Born in St Helens, Mr Pilkington was a resident of Main Street, Billinge, until 2015 when he was admitted to Stocks Hall Nursing Home, Skelmersdale.
He passed away there earlier this month.
Mr Pilkington’s funeral is to be held at St Helens Crematorium on Thursday, September 8, 10am.
Residents and those who knew him are welcome to attend, and information about known living relatives can be passed to Customer Finance Officer Claire Almond on 01744 675354.
