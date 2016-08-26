Council asks: What do you think of the borough’s roads?

Council officers in St Helens should brace themselves for the worst...

Because they’ve just launched an appeal urging residents to tell what they think of the borough’s roads and footpaths!

St Helens Council is encouraging anyone who uses the borough’s roads and footways to take part in a new survey - starting on Tuesday 30 August 2016.

The 12-week consultation includes questions on the condition of roads, street lights, traffic congestion and pollution and the public rights of way network.

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, cabinet member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, said: “We’d like to hear from as many people as possible - as it’s important to hear a range of views.

“You don’t even have to live in St Helens to take part, as we’re seeking the views of anyone who works or travels through the area - and all the feedback will be considered for future service development.

“The survey takes place against a background of central government funding cuts – reducing the amount of funding for highways by over 50 per cent.”

Complete the survey online at https://www.sthelens.gov.uk/consultations

Alternatively you can complete a paper copy and return it by the closing date of November 22 to Kelly Scott, Wesley House, St Helens Council.

To get a copy of the survey in a different format please email roadworks@sthelens.gov.uk or call 01744 676789.