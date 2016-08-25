Cotsa Coffee submits plans for drive-thru in St Helens

Popular coffee chain Costa has submitted plans to build a drive-thru site in St Helens town centre.

The proposed centre would be based at the West point site, which is off St Helens linkway.

Developers hope to turn the West Point area into a bustling leisure complex.

There is already an Aldi supermarket in the area.

Council officials will be considering the application in the autumn.

Costa already has sites in the town centre and one on Ravenhead Retail park.