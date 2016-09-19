Charity calls for Sintelliners to hold fund-raising dinner parties

Marie Curie is calling on food fans across St Helens to hold a dinner party with a difference this October to raise money for Marie Curie, the charity that cares for people with any terminal illness.

Marie Curie Nurse Jill Dixon, 46, from St Helens launched the initiative locally.

She said: “I’ve worked for Marie Curie for six years, and I see daily the difference our services make to patients and their families, so would urge people across St Helens to don your chefs hat and invite some friends over for a meal that really will make a difference.”

Jill added: “Dinner parties are a great way to share memorable moments with friends and family. By hosting a Dinner Down Memory Lane, you’ll be adding something different to the mix. Your evening can be as simple, creative or fancy as you like. So, whether you love to experiment with the classics or prefer rustling up a much-loved family favourite, it’s all about sharing good times together and supporting a great cause.

“Instead of asking your guests to bring a bottle, ask them for a donation to Marie Curie – the perfect way to add meaning to your menu.

“The money raised from every dinner party will help Marie Curie provide more free care to people living with a terminal illness and their families.”

Antony Jones, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for the St Helens area, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing what the local community cooks up – whether it be a classic recipe from the past or a brand new culinary creation.

“We already have supporters planning a 50s themed dinner party, a Masterchef style competition, a school reunion and a family dinner party in memory of a much loved family member.

“If you haven’t done any fundraising before this is the perfect opportunity to get involved and make a difference.”

For more information and to sign up for a free fundraising pack visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/dinner or call 0800 716 146.