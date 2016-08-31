Car ploughs into front of St Helens bookies

Three people were hurt after a car they were travelling in crashed into the front of a betting shop in St Helens.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm at a Betfred shop in Higher Parr Street, Parr, on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said the two men and one women in the Ford Fiesta had been taken to hospital as a precaution suffering from cuts and bruises.

