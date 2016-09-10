Budget fashion giant TK Maxx to open bumper store in Prescot

A huge new TK Maxx store is set to open in Prescot, creating 31 new jobs.

The budget fashion retailer’s new branch will be based at Cables Reatil Park and will span 1,439 sq m.

Bosses are keeping tight-lipped about more details but shoppers can expect discounts.

The big opening will be at 9am on Thursday, October 6.

A company spokesman said: “The new TK Maxx store will offer big labels and designer gems at up to 60 per cent less than the RRP, and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street, every single day.

“In store you will find a huge selection of fashion and accessories for women, men, kids as well as the home, all with amazing savings.”