BREAKING: St Helens vicarage ransacked by thieves

Thieves ransacked a vicarage in St Helens during a burglary.

The raid took place last Friday (August 19) at the Christ Church vicarage on Chapel Lane, Eccleston.

Detectives say crooks entered the property at some point between 7am and 4pm.

Once inside, a number of items were stolen, including a boxed Yamaha flute, a Panasonic DMC G3K camera, an Olympus Camera, a black X-Box 1 console, and cash.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Det Insp Cath Haggerty, from St Helens CID, said: “We are keen to speak with anyone living locally or in the area last Friday who saw anything suspicious near to the vicarage.

“The offence took place in broad daylight and you may remember seeing people lurking around. Any details however small may be vital in our investigation.

“The items stolen include cameras and a musical instrument which are of both personal and monetary value to the family. I would urge anyone who has seen or been offered these items to do the right thing and contact police immediately, to ensure their safe return.”

Anyone with information is urged to call St Helens CID on (0151) 7776881, the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.