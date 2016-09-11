BREAKING: Man stabbed at Reminisce dance festival

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed last night at the Reminisce dance festival in St Helens.

The 35-year-old suffered knife wounds to his face in the attack at the event.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The rave-style event is an all-day and night dance music extravaganza, featuring numerous DJs.

In the days leading up to the event, police had urged festival-goers to enjoy themselves safely and avoid heavy drinking and drugs.

A police spokesman said: “He was treated for a number of slash wounds to his face, which are described as not life threatening.

“A number of witnesses were spoken to at the scene and CCTV continued to be examined.”

It’s not the first time Resminisce has been marred by violence.

In 2014 a clubber suffered serious stab wounds after being attacked.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.