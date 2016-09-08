Bouncer Danny’s funeral date announced

The family of murder victim Danny Fox have announced details of his funeral.

Mr Fox, from Newton-le-Willows, was killed in the early hours of Friday morning following an altercation between two groups outside Bar 44 in St Helens.

Haydock murder victim Jordan Campbell with his grandma Angela Birch

A post-mortem has concluded Mr Fox, who was on a night out with pals when he was killed, died from a single stab wound to the upper torso.

His funeral will be held at St John’s CofE church.

In a statement, his mum and dad Lynda and Karl Ashton, said: “Daniel will be missed by so many people, he had many friends, too numerous to mention individually.

“The people of St Helens and beyond have truly done our son proud and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your wonderful comments and everything you have done to help us and ease our pain.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of the murder of Danny Fox

“Love you always Angel, sleep tight x”

The announcement added: “Danny’s funeral service will take place at St Johns C/E Church Ravenhead followed by committal at St Helens Crematorium Chapel, date and time are to be confirmed.

“Flowers are welcome.

“All enquiries please to Neil or Lorraine Middlehurst at Neil Middlehurst DIP, FC, M.B.I.E Independent family funeral director 87-89 Shaw Street, St Helens, WA10 1En

Murdered Danny Fox worked with Glenn Campbell, the father of Jordan Campbell

“Tel: 01744 20055.”

His mum Lynda Ashton has previously paid to tribute to her son, calling him a “caring an generous man”.

She said: “Daniel was an outgoing, loving and private person. He had a dry sense of humour and was very popular amongst his family and friends.

“He was a caring and generous man who was willing to do anything for anybody. Daniel was once a doorman and more recently a carer for autistic children.”

Lynda, speaking on behalf of Mr Fox’s close family, added: “We cannot describe how we are feeling at the moment, and don’t think we have taken it in yet that he’s been taken from us.

“We just keep waiting for him to walk through the front door. It’s all just a bad dream. We don’t want to sleep for fear of waking and realising that it’s not a dream.

“We have been overwhelmed and touched by the amount of support and sympathy shown by Daniel’s family and friends so far and would like to say thank you for this. We would also like to thank the paramedics who fought to save Daniel’s life and the police who initially responded.

“Daniel will be dreadfully missed and at this time our family would greatly appreciate privacy to grieve and come to terms with our loss.”

