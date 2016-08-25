Bad day at the office? Driver loses most of his truck going under railway bridge

This is the destruction caused when a hapless driver attempted to squeeze his truck under a railway bridge in St Helens ... with disastrous consequences.

The vehicle became stuck, with the back section of the trailer completely ripped off.

A passing police patrol spotted the incident and rushed to help, closing off the section of Lancots Lane.

It is believed the driver failed to spot a sign warning of a low bridge.

Police closed the road for around two hours on Monday after the incident, which happened at around 5pm.

Pictures, taken by a Reporter reader, have emerged showing most of vehicle ripped away by the bridge structure.

Council officials and engineers from Network Rail assessed the bridge but confirmed that it did not suffer any structural damage.