Artists’ hometown inspiration

The latest artists to exhibit at St Helens World of Glass found their inspiration very close at hand.

Members of Textile 21 decided to base their Light Fantastic exhibition on the award-winning museum and visitor centre itself.

“It’s such a stimulating environment that it has inspired us all,” said Textile 21 member Susan Darby.

“A key theme for our work is the passage of light through glass.

“But we’ve also been inspired by the collection of art and artefacts in The World of Glass as well as its history.”

Susan’s admits she was fascinated by the effects of light through broken glass.

“I’ve used Perspex and textiles to create the kind of distortions you get through shards of broken glass.

Her fellow exhibitors found inspiration in a range of ways.

For Terri Jones a starting point was to think about the people who have worked in the glass industry and she sewed with plastic to create textile items that evoke the protective clothing they wore.

Nabila Nagi looked at various glass items and then worked with fine wire to create a range of objects such as goblets, teapots and spectacles.

And Denise Williams’ exhibit A Light in Dark Places makes use of layers of fine silk and semi-transparent fabrics to create the effect of flashes of light through a window.

This is the first opportunity for St Helens to see an exhibition by this thriving North West contemporary textile group.

Textile 21 brings together members from a variety of backgrounds with a common passion for textiles. The group meets monthly and also runs workshops or study days.

Light Fantastic runs in Gallery One at The World of Glass until Friday, November 4.