Arrest after boy, 7, hit by car

A man has been arrested after a seven-year-old boy was knocked from his bike.

A 42-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of Class A and Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody for questioning.

The boy sustained minor facial injuries and is being kept in hospital for observations following the collision on Brookway Lane, Parr, at 4.50pm yesterday, Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle made off from the scene. The boy has been taken to hospital suffering from abrasions and his condition will be assessed.

Following enquiries, a man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and taken into custody for questioning.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact MSOC Roads Policing team on 0151 777 5747, call 101, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

