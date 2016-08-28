Appeal after three girls assaulted on bus

An investigation has been launched by police after three girls were assaulted on a bus.

The girls - two aged 14 and one aged 10 - got on the 10A bus in St Helens at around 4.20pm yesterday and went to the top deck.

When the bus stopped at Nutgrove in St Helens, three teenage boys got on and shouted lewd and sexual comments at the girls.

The girls ignored them, but the boys started to assault one of the girls.

Her friends tried to help her and they too were assaulted.

The girls managed to run downstairs to the lower deck of the bus and told the driver what had happened.

They got off the bus in Huyton and the boys stayed on.

The girls went home and told their parents about the incident, which was reported to the police.

Temp Supt Jonathan Davies said: “The girls involved in this incident were really shaken up following this despicable attack and an investigation is under way to find those involved.

“Detectives are carrying out inquiries into the incident and are seeking CCTV in a bid to identify the offenders.”

One of the boys was described as 16 years old, lanky, with long shoulder-length black hair. He was wearing a black jacket.

The second boy was described as 16 years old, lanky, with a spotty complexion and long shoulder-length brown hair. He was wearing a blue jacket.

The third boy was described as 14 years old, with ginger hair. He was wearing a black hat.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the descriptions of the teenagers is asked to call St Helens CID on 0151 777 6883 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

