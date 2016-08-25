Anti-social ‘hive’ closed down by St Helens police

Police in St Helens have been granted a closure order against a property which was found to be the centre of a host of anti-social behaviour.

Senior officers went to Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday to win the closure order on 36 Freemantle Avenue in Thatto Heath.

The property was boarded up today and will remain subject of a closure order for three months, expiring on November 24.

Sgt Steph Barcroft, of St Helens police, said: “We can confirm that a full closure order has been put in place at an address on Freemantle Avenue.

“The order was applied for by the local neighbourhood policing team, working in partnership with Helena Partnerships housing association, in response to repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour and drug taking at the address brought to our attention by members of the community.

“The order was approved yesterday in Liverpool Magistrates Court and means the occupants are removed and nobody can enter the premises for three months. Anyone, other than those specified in the order, found to be on the premises will be subject to arrest.

“We used this power in an effort to reduce the level of crime reported in the area and to allow the local residents of St Helens to enjoy the quality of life that they are entitled to. Today we are sending out a very clear message to the community of Thatto Heath that any form of drug related activity or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

“The order will run for three months and will be reviewed by officers at its conclusion.

“The property appeared to have become a hub for people to take drugs, drink alcohol and behave in an anti-social manner in the area. We will continue to target offenders and any properties associated with them who continue to cause problems for the community, and we will do this using all lawful powers available to us in order to make St Helens a safer and more peaceful place to live.

“This closure order was only made possible due to the assistance of the local community and the close working relationship between the police and Helena Partnerships. We will continue to be robust in tackling criminal activity and anti-social behaviour and I would encourage any members of the community who have any information to call us via our 101 number or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”