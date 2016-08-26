Ancient craft skills showcased at Victoria Park

Mixed weather failed to dampen the spirits of hundreds of visitors at the weekend as St Helens Council rangers showcased some ancient ways of working at Victoria Park.

Falconry displays, harp making, pole lathe demonstrations and even tarot card readings were just some of the activities that helped turn the clock back hundreds of years for those who attended a craft fair.

Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron, cabinet member for Green Smart and Sustainable Borough, said: “As well as providing some fabulous entertainment, events like this help to ensure that traditional crafts aren’t lost to future generations.”

The event was just one of an ongoing series of events at the newly-refurbished - and now Green Flag award winning - Victoria Park.