Addaction’s tasty environmental project

An innovative project is helping local people access delicious food while helping out the environment at the same time.

Addaction, which supports people with addiction and mental health problems, has teamed up with Tesco and FareShare to receive free surplus food every week.

By collecting groceries from the Tesco Extra store in St Helens, Addaction is able to offer clients high-quality, edible food that would otherwise go to waste.

More than 1,000 charities and community groups are already receiving free surplus food from their local Tesco store through the unique scheme. As well as benefitting people in need and vulnerable communities, the project is aimed at helping UK retailers tackle the issue of food waste in their stories.

At Addaction, the bread, fruit, meat and other groceries will be used to start cooking clubs at the local client-run ‘recovery café’ next to St Mark’s Church.

The aim is that the local community, including those who are experiencing homelessness, will be able to come and enjoy delicious freshly cooked meals.

Jennifer Rushworth-Claeys, Addaction St Helens service manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for service users of St Helens to learn new skills which they can share with their families, particularly learning new ways to cook with a variety of ingredients, whilst helping the bigger issue of food wastage.”