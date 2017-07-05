Local firm expands into Scotland

A local card processing provider has announced plans to expand into Scotland.

Haydock-based Handepay will establsih a dedicated team across the border to help the independent business save money and grow.

The team, headed by Andy Ferguson, aims to grow the company’s Scottish customer base by 33 percent by the end of 2017, through an ambitious expansion plan that will see it recruit a new member every month. Ferguson, based in Kinross, will bring his 20 years’ experience in the card payment industry to the Scottish market and lead a team of local experts spanning the breadth of the country.

Handepay’s expansion will seek to challenge the current card payment market, by bringing its clear and fair pricing proposition that promises: no PCI DSS compliance and non-compliance fees (up to £50 per month); no authorisation fees (up to an additional 3.95 pence per transaction); and no joining fees (typically up to £250).

In 2016, this commitment slashed 36 percent off the average card processing fees.

It will offer a range of card machines to suit all businesses, all of which accept contactless payment, including Apple Pay and Android Pay; plus e-commerce and business cash advances.

Handepay, headquartered in Merseyside, supports 28,000 independent UK businesses. In 2015 it revolutionised the UK card payment market by partnering with a global payment acquirer and payment service provider to offer an industry first: the clearest and fairest proposition on the market.

Scottish businesses can take advantage of Handepay’s Price Challenge, part of its commitment to save every single business money. The Challenge offers a no-obligation review of current merchant service costs; if Handepay can’t save the business money, it will give it £1,000.

Handepay director Mark Latham said: “While we’ve had a business presence, and customers, in Scotland for 10 years now, this is the first time that we’ve had a dedicated team that is permanently based there.

“Their focus is to help Scotland’s thriving community of independent businesses to save money on their current transaction fees and help those still looking to take card payment, to capitalise on the rise of cashless transactions”.

Andy Ferguson added: “I’m delighted to join the Handepay team in Scotland and look forward to achieving the same levels of success that the business has seen throughout the rest of the UK. With our growing team of experienced and professional people, I’m confident that we’ll more than surpass our goals.”