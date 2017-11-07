Lidl store to open in St Helens

Budget supermarket Lidl is set to open a new store in St Helens.

The retailer’s new unit on Park Road in St Helens will open to customers AT 8am on November 23.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, Lidl will be offering customers the chance to sample some of its award-winning products throughout the day.

For the first week of trading customers will be able to enjoy up to £40 off selected non-food products including an air compressor (£49.99, RRP £79.99) from Thursday, November 23, a professional food processor and blender (£39.99, RRP £79.99) from Friday 24thand a Bluetooth stereo (£39.99, RRP £69.99) from Saturday, November 25.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open between 50 to 60 stores a year.

The sustainable store with 1,424m² sales area has created up to 40 new jobs and boasts state-of-the-art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

The fully glass fronted façade maximises natural daylight entering the building, whilst sensor controlled exterior sun blinds automatically operate to mitigate the effects of unwanted heat from solar gain. The electrical lighting system is made up entirely of LED fittings which, compared with a traditional lighting system, are over 50 per cent more energy efficient whilst still providing excellent levels of lighting to meet the needs of customers choosing their products.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Stuart Jardine, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to St. Helens. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

Lidl, which was crowned ‘Best Supermarket 2016’ by readers of Good Housekeeping, has experienced continued growth over the years, as consumers flock to the shop to discover products – two thirds of which are British - ranging from quality British fruit and vegetables, to premium wines from its much coveted Wine Cellar collections.

More than 5.5 million British shoppers are now flocking to Lidl each week, half a million more a week than in 2014.

Lidl’s success shows no signs of slowing, as the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighted the supermarket as the fastest growing in the UK with sales up 16% year on year and a market share high of 5.2%.