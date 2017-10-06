Library programme launches series of creative events

To mark the first ever National Libraries Week (October 9 to 14), St Helens Council’s award-winning Library Service has announced an exciting events programme to showcase all the creative, innovative and diverse activities that the service has to offer residents.

Running from now until Monday 16 October, events cover something for everyone to enjoy; whether it’s finding out about the history of a particular area of the borough through the Archives on Tour event, or taking your young ones along to the popular Read & Rhyme sessions which introduce young children to the wonders of books, rhymes, music and other fun activities.

Meanwhile, the very first St Helens ‘Fun Palaces’ takes place at Haydock Library this Saturday (October 7).

The event, which runs from 10am until 3pm, is suitable for all ages and features a range of activities throughout the day to inspire arts and culture, including: a free verse poetry workshop with Lynn Gerrard, Waggy Tales session with the Therapy Dogs, football skills with the Haydock Hurricanes, and a sing-a-long with the U3A ukulele group.

Coun Sue Murphy, Cabinet Member for Leisure Services and Libraries, said: “We’re delighted to be taking part in National Libraries Week which is an opportunity to highlight the wonderful work that takes places in our libraries, not just during national celebration events, but on a daily basis.

“As a library service, the message we want to get out to residents is that there is always something going on in local libraries which contain a lot more than just books.

“Why not visit yours this National Libraries week and discover something new?”