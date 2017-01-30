Libraries praised for making youngsters welcome

St Helens Council’s Library Service has been recognised for being welcoming and accessible to young people.

Young People Friendly status is awarded to services that have demonstrated they provide a welcoming experience to young people.

This award confirms what we strive to be in libraries and compliments the recent Baby Friendly Award that the service has achieved Sue Williamson, Head of Library Services

Read our top story of the week by clicking here.

Each service is visited by a team of trained Young Assessors, who consider factors such as accessibility, how effectively the service is publicised, staff attitude to young people and the overall environment in which the service operates.

Sue Williamson, Head of Library Services said: “Young people can be sure of a warm welcome and a helping hand in St Helens libraries so we’re delighted to be assessed so positively.

“This award confirms what we strive to be in libraries and compliments the recent Baby Friendly Award that the service has achieved.”

As well as St Helens libraries, a number of other local health and leisure services have achieved Young People Friendly status.

The award is adapted from the national ‘You’re Welcome’ scheme, with criteria set by the Department of Health.

Libraries are also offering enriching volunteering opportunities to young people aged 11-24 through the Reading Hack scheme. To enquire about Reading Hack, call Library Service Development Manager Kathryn Boothroyd on 01744 677486.

For more information about the award, please contact Tom Duncan on 01744 677990.