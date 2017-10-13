Leisure centre swimming pool closes for repairs

Queens Park leisure centre’s swimming pool has been closed for repairs.

It is believed the Boundary Road pool has now been drained.

Swimming classes have been moved to Parr Swimming and Fitness Centre.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “The swimming pool is currently closed due to a number of loose and broken tiles at the bottom of the pool.

“Surveyors are draining the pool to investigate the problem before carrying out repairs, and we expect their report imminently.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We will reopen the pool as soon as repairs have been made, and will keep residents informed of the progress.”