Leadership coup councillor: I accept sacking decision

One of the councillors believed to be at the centre of a plot to oust council leader Barrie Grunewald has told the Reporter he respects the decision to sack him from the cabinet.

Coun Richard McCauley was relieved of his cabinet duties yesterday following a bid to remove Coun Grunewald from the leader’s office.

Deputy council leader Andy Bowden and John Fulham were also sacked.

Speaking to the Reporter, Coun McCauley declined to either confirm or deny his involvement in the attempt to unseat Coun Grunewald.

“I follow every decision the party makes,” Coun McCauley said. “The situation is what it is.”

“People challenge people and that’s a good thing for democracy. I’m still a ward councillor and that is a role I love.”

Coun Bowden declined to comment when approached by the Reporter but sources close to the St Helens Labour party say he has also accepted decision.

Neither would be drawn publicly on their reasons for mounting a leadership challenge.

The new cabinet was announced today. It is believed Coun Grunewald will formally confirm the appointments at the annual council meeting next Wednesday (May 17).

The intended cabinet is as follows:

Leader of the Council: Councillor Barrie Grunewald

Cabinet Member for Children, Families, Young People and Education: Councillor Jeanette Banks.

Cabinet Member for Corporate Services: Coun Anthony Johnson

Cabinet Member for Growth (including planning): Coun Seve Gomez-Aspron

Cabinet Member for Green, Smart & Sustainable Borough: Coun Terry Shields

Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health: Coun Marlene Quinn

Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing: Coun Gill Neal

Cabinet Member for Community Safety: Coun Lisa Preston

Cabinet Member for Liverpool City Region Engagement: Coun Derek Long

Cabinet Member for Change and Transition: Coun Sue Murphy