Leader in hospital after heart attack

The leader of St Helens Council remains in a serious condition in a Spanish hospital after being taken ill while on holiday.

Coun Barrie Grunewald was rushed for treatment after suffering a heart attack in Gran Canaria.

The 37-year-old, who was initially described as being in a critical condition, became unwell on Friday.

His family and friends are at his bedside, with several people flying out to the popular holiday island after being informed of what had happened.

Colleagues in the Labour Party from across the country took to social media over the weekend to express the hope Coun Grunewald, who represents Rainhill ward, would recover quickly.

St Helens Council has now also officially spoken about the shocking news.

Chief executive Mike Palin said; “On Saturday afternoon as chief executive, I was informed that Coun Grunewald, leader of St Helens Council, had taken seriously ill while on holiday in Gran Canaria.

“It has since been confirmed that he suffered a heart attack and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Family and friends of the leader travelled to Gran Canaria on Sunday to be by his side.

“The council is receiving regular updates on the leader’s condition and further information will be provided when available, with due respect given to what is a sensitive situation.

“The thoughts of all at the council are with the leader, his family and his friends at this time.”