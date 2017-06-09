Last chance to take part in award-winning cycling programme

Council officials are urging resident to take part in a scheme to get people on their bikes and cycle for transport, leisure, health, and social purposes.

Running until Sunday 18 June, the Big Bike Revival –organised by Cycling UK - is delivered locally by bike recycling centres and community cycle groups such as Pedal Power Experience with the aim of encouraging people to get their unloved, neglected bikes from out of the shed and back on cycle paths to reap the benefits of using a healthy, environmentally friendly, and affordable form of transport.

During the programme, St Helens residents have the opportunity to take their bikes along to Halfords store on the St Helens Retail Park between now and Thursday 8 June where they will receive free bike maintenance and health checks.

In St Helens there are six community cycle hubs, stocked with bicycles, helmets and hi-vis gear available for public use at coordinated events and local rides

Pedal Power Experience is a not for profit bike Co-operative that aims to increase participation in cycling by running rides and events from the community cycle hubs.

They can support residents with volunteering, training and employment opportunities and also run bike renovation and maintenance courses.

As well as providing a meeting place for free weekly, organised bike rides, the hubs act as a central point for cycle skills, maintenance training and general information on using a bicycle for regular transport, creating a culture of cycling in St Helens.

Hubs are located at Taylor Park, Victoria Park, Sherdley Park, Bold Miners Neighbourhood Centre, Sankey Valley Visitor Centre and Four Acre Health Centre.

Free, regular bike rides take place at the following times and locations – residents are encouraged to come along and join in at:

· Bold Miners Neighbourhood Centre, Tuesdays - 10am to noon

· Sankey Valley Visitor Centre, Tuesdays 1.30pm to 3.30pm

· Four Acre Health Centre, Thursdays 10am to 2pm

· Taylor Park, Thursdays 10am to 1pm

For more information on what’s happening in St Helens during the Big Bike Revival programme, visit: http://www.bigbikerevival.org.uk/find-an-event/?postcode=st+helens